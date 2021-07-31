Plans are in the pipeline for a memorial garden in Stamford.

Stamford Town Council's finance committee previously put forward plans for land abutting Queens Walk allotment to create a memorial garden and Queen's Platinum Jubilee project.

However, the land which must have Burghley Estate’s approval, is subject to a covenant and may only be used as a car park or cattle market.

Chairman of the committee, coun Susan Sandall, said: "The South Bank Memorial Garden couldn't be in that area or the Queen's Platinum Jubilee project. It's a disappointment but we can't change the guidelines.

"There's an alternative site on Water Street for the jubilee garden which is more accessible to the public."

The committee members will revisit this project and look at possible locations .