New commercial units could be built at an edge-of-town development.

GW Padley Property 4 Limited has applied for planning permission to build 14 business units on land off Bosal Way between Oakham and Barleythorpe.

The firm also wants to build a separate unit for use as a builders merchant.

GW Padley Property 4 Limited has applied for planning permission to build industrial units off Bosal Way in Oakham. Photo: C + A Designs

In its application (2023/1199/FUL) it says: “The site will provide a flexible mix of uses and employment space, with constructive talks already held with nationally known tenants and employers.”

Oakham Town Council is supporting the application “to encourage more jobs in the area”.

The plot of land sits between Bosal Way, Hackamore Way and Maresfield Road.

