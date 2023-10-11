Electric charging points could be installed at an A1 service station.

Motor Fuel Group has revealed plans for the creation of a new charging zone at the BP garage at Colsterworth Service Station on the A1.

The proposal includes the construction of seven EV charging points, canopy, a sub-station enclosure and other associated forecourt works.

BP at Colsterworth Service Station. Photo: Google Streetview

National Highways was consulted on the plans, but raised no objections.

It said: “The proposal is unlikely to result in additional trips on the strategic road network with the EV uptake being more likely to consist of pass by traffic and customers who have made the natural progression from petrol/diesel to electric vehicles.”