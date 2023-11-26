Plans to build a handful of new homes in a village are in the early stages.

The Grimsthorpe and Drummond Castle Trust has put forward plans for eight or nine new homes off Creeton Road in Little Bytham.

While details on the design and layout haven’t yet been drawn up an application for permission in principle has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council’s planning department.

If approved, the homes would be built on a small overgrown paddock, which has not been grazed for at least five years.

Creeton Road, Little Bytham. Photo: Google Maps

The site is surrounded by houses - some of which are owned by the trust - a road and the East Coast Main Line.

It is also about 300m from Little Bytham Primary School.

The Grimsthorpe and Drummond Castle Trust hopes to start the build in 2025.