A town centre building could be getting a new look if plans for shops and apartments are approved.

Two planning applications for 60 High Street in Stamford have been submitted by Leeds-based Den Architecture to South Kesteven District Council.

While the main building facing the High Street houses New Look, the basement and lower ground floor is used as storage space and, according to the applicant, is ‘surplus to requirements’.

If the application is approved, two new shop units would be created in the building and accessed from Stamford Walk, which connects the High Street and St Mary’s Street.

A spokesperson for New Look confirmed that it will remain in its current location and format in Stamford, despite the new plans.

The applicant also wants to convert the existing upper floor accommodation into seven apartments.

Of these three would be one-bedroom and four two-bedroom.

To create space for these new properties, a proposal has been put forward to raise the roof on the existing building both at the back in Stamford Walk and at the front in the High Street.

Plans include a pitched roof extension, which would look similar to the flat roof on the Savers shop building, also in the High Street.

A bin and bike store would also be created.

How do you feel about the plans? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.