Stamford could soon see the arrival of another coffee shop.

Banno Ltd has applied for permission to convert 12 and 13 Stamford Walk into a café.

The building was home to Gaynor Jewellers which closed earlier this year after trading for 31 years.

Gaynor Jewellers in Stamford Walk

Ashley Banfield of Banno Ltd submitted the application to South Kesteven District Council, whose officers are currently considering the plans.

An application has also been submitted by Woodgreen Animal Shelters for a charity shop in Stamford High Street.

