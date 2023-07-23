A pivotal decision on major solar farm plans awaits the council’s verdict in a meeting next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will consider a project located in Folkingham – lasting 40 years – at their meeting next Thursday (July 27).

GS Ignis Limited, the applicant for the proposed solar farm at Washdyke Farm, Billingborough Road in Folkingham, plans to install ground-mounted solar PV panels with a generating capacity of 27 megawatts (MW).

Washydyke Farm, Billingborough road in Folkingham

The proposal which covers 27ha includes environmental enhancements for 40 years.

Despite the claim that the project will significantly contribute to the UK’s renewable energy goals, objections have surfaced regarding its potential impact on the local environment and community.

Council officers recommend refusing planning permission and stated: “The proposed development, by virtue of its scale, siting and appearance would have a significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the open countryside.”