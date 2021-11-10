A school has submitted details as part of its project to redevelop its sports facilities.

Stamford Endowed Schools was previously granted permission to demolish the existing astro pitch and pavilion in Kettering Road.

Work is underway demolishing the existing pavilion, erecting a new sports centre and installing two replacement sports pitches.

Stamford Endowed Schools sports development

The sports centre will incorporate two studios for activities such as dance, Pilates and indoor cycling, a gym and four changing rooms.

However, before any of the works on the external elevations for the building begin, details of the materials the school plans to use have to be submitted to, and approved by, the planning team at South Kesteven District Council.

In the submission, it highlights that the school plans to use timber cladding and Bidwell Clipsham stone walling.