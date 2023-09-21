A townhouse used as a solicitors’ offices for more than 70 years could be converted into hotel rooms.

Michael Thurlby, owner of the Knead pub and hotel group, wants number 1 Broad Street in Stamford to become nine additional bedrooms for The Crown Hotel in All Saints Place, Stamford.

He has applied to South Kesteven District Council so that the building can be used as hotel accommodation rather than offices.

The former Stapletons solicitors in Stamford

The four-storey building was occupied from 1952 until recently by Stapleton and Son solicitors, which is now in Sheep Market, Stamford.

Number 1 Broad Street was built in the early 18th century and substantially altered, with two new front sections having been added to the building over time.

Mr Thurlby is currently carrying out like-for-like repairs on the building, which do not need planning permission or the ‘change of use’ he has applied for.