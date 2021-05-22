Plans are being drawn up for a second fun fair to take place in Stamford this summer.

William Percival of the Showmen's Guild, put his case across to town councillors last month for a small fair to take place on The Meadows during the second weekend in July.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday night (May 18), councillors were told that the Showmen's Guild also hopes to put a small fun fair on the Recreation Ground over the same weekend.

The opening of Stamford Mid-Lent Fair 2019

These plans follow the cancellation of the Stamford Mid-Lent Fair for the second year in a row due to efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, there have been some concerns about the initial proposal.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk to Stamford Town Council, said: "We have had a number of complaints come in already from residents along Bath Row who are absolutely stunned the town council may be considering a fun fair on The Meadows considering the issues which have currently arisen and require a police presence to be there."