Fifty new homes could be built if plans are given the go-ahead.

The application has been made by Langton Homes to Rutland County Council and relates to an area of land north of Cold Overton Road in Langham.

The ‘outline’ application proposes the building of 50 homes “with associated access, highways, open space and drainage infrastructure”.

The development would be 'north of Cold Overton Road' in Langham. Image: Google Maps

If outline permission is granted by the council, more detailed plans will then need to be submitted for consideration, including the size and design of the homes.