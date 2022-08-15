Home   News   Article

Bellway plans 120 homes behind Aldi off Uffington Road

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:54, 15 August 2022
 | Updated: 17:11, 15 August 2022

A formal planning application for 120 homes behind Aldi supermarket in Stamford has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

If granted by the council, the Bellway Homes development on the former wool depot off Uffington Road will include a variety of houses, affordable homes, open space and access to the river.

The site is next to the former Mirlees Blackstone's, on which Vistry Partnerships has permission to build 200 homes. Work is underway to prepare this site.

The proposed layout of the 120-home site off Uffington Road in Stamford. Image: JCN Design and Planning
The SKDC planning application reference for Bellway's proposal is s22/1591 and people are able to view and comment on the full application to South Kesteven District Council.

