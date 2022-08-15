Bellway plans 120 homes behind Aldi off Uffington Road
Published: 16:54, 15 August 2022
| Updated: 17:11, 15 August 2022
A formal planning application for 120 homes behind Aldi supermarket in Stamford has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.
If granted by the council, the Bellway Homes development on the former wool depot off Uffington Road will include a variety of houses, affordable homes, open space and access to the river.
The site is next to the former Mirlees Blackstone's, on which Vistry Partnerships has permission to build 200 homes. Work is underway to prepare this site.
The SKDC planning application reference for Bellway's proposal is s22/1591 and people are able to view and comment on the full application to South Kesteven District Council.