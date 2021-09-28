Fairfax and Favor is set to open a shop in Stamford this autumn.

The fashion brand has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council for its new premise in Stamford High Street, which was formerly Little House of Oasis until it closed last year after only a year of trading.

The application, which is pending consideration, seeks permission for fascia signage and a hanging sign at the new Fairfax and Favor store. It also indicates their intention to have a traditionally inspired timber cornice overhang, secured plant pots to the front of the shop, and for all framework to be sprayed dark blue to match the brand.

The Fairfax and Favor proposals. Photo: Caulder Moore

Fairfax and Favor sells high end shoes and accessories for men and women.

Primarily an online retailer, Fairfax and Favor opened its first store in Holt, north Norfolk, in April and the Stamford store will only be the brand's second shop.

A spokesman for the brand previously told the Mercury the shop is expected to open in October.

Fairfax and Favor was contacted for an update on the new store but did not respond.