Military buildings could be demolished to make way for new homes, if a planning application is approved.

The Ministry of Defence is pushing forward with its plans to turn the four-hectare officers’ mess site next to St George’s Barracks in Edith Weston into homes.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation has now submitted an outline planning application to Rutland County Council.

Edith Weston officer's mess

If approved the development would include 85 new homes, all of which would have at least two parking spaces.

The proposals include a new village green and shop opposite the Wheatsheaf pub, a children’s play area and new pedestrian crossings in Manton Road and Edith Weston Road.

Most existing trees and hedgerows will be retained.

The plans were adapted throughout a community engagement process.

Paul Harvey, assistant head of estates at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: “This has been a very positive process, working with the community, to think about how the site could be developed.

“This collaboration has helped to shape the proposals and create a beautifully designed scheme. We would like to thank everyone who took part.”

The planning application is available to view and comment on by searching for 2023/0822/OUT on Rutland County Council’s website.

Rutland County Council previously turned down £29.4m to support the development of 2,245 homes at the adjacent St George's Barracks site and voted to scrap its draft Local Plan after six years of work and costs of £1.2m.

The redevelopment of the barracks as a whole is expected to be a long-term project, with a phased development and as a stand-alone site, the officers’ mess will be the initial focus of the plans.