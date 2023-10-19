A charity fundraiser is busy pricing up donations ahead of her bumper Christmas sale.

Jane Jones, from Oakham, supports the air ambulance and East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme by hosting charity sales and car boot stalls throughout the year.

On Saturday, November 4 she will host a special Christmas sale at the Congregational Church Hall in High Street, Oakham, from 9am until 3pm. There will be stalls selling Christmas items, new gifts, toiletries, books, bric a brac, toys, games, winter clothes and shoes.

Jane Jones, from Oakham, in her garage full of donated items. She is planning to hold a massive garage sale to raise money for EMICS and the air ambulance. Photo: SM111010-023ow.jpg..

Jane said everything will be “priced to sell” with items starting from 50 pence.