Plans to create flat above Phase Eight in Stamford
Part of a property used as town centre offices could become a three-bedroom flat.
The offices above the Phase Eight women’s shop in Ironmonger Street are located over two floors and were used as a bank during the 20th century.
The ground floor will remain commercial space, next to a door to the flat above.
Applicant, Sutherland Walk Developments Limited, is working with Stamford-based architect John Trotter from Wythe Holland Limited and has submitted an application to South Kesteven District Council for a change of use from office to residential, and for listed building consent.
The only proposed external alteration is the replacement of a fire door and the lowering of a window sill at the back of the building.
Period details would be preserved in the renovation, including existing doors and walls.
The application with the references S23/1166 and S23/1167 will be determined by the planning department of the council and people can submit views on the proposals.
By Sophie Robinson