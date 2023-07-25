Part of a property used as town centre offices could become a three-bedroom flat.

The offices above the Phase Eight women’s shop in Ironmonger Street are located over two floors and were used as a bank during the 20th century.

The ground floor will remain commercial space, next to a door to the flat above.

Applicant, Sutherland Walk Developments Limited, is working with Stamford-based architect John Trotter from Wythe Holland Limited and has submitted an application to South Kesteven District Council for a change of use from office to residential, and for listed building consent.

The only proposed external alteration is the replacement of a fire door and the lowering of a window sill at the back of the building.

Period details would be preserved in the renovation, including existing doors and walls.

The existing layout of the first floor of 11 Ironmonger Street. Image: John Trotter Wythe Holland Ltd

Plans for the first floor of number 11 Ironmonger Street. Image: John Trotter Wythe Holland Ltd

The existing layout of the second floor of 11 Ironmonger Street. Image: John Trotter Wythe Holland Ltd

Plans for the second floor of number 11 Ironmonger Street. Image: John Trotter Wythe Holland Ltd

A cross section of the proposed layout of number 11 Ironmonger Street. Image: John Trotter Wythe Holland Ltd

The application with the references S23/1166 and S23/1167 will be determined by the planning department of the council and people can submit views on the proposals.

By Sophie Robinson