An application has been submitted to convert former council offices into flats.

Staff moved out of the South Kesteven District Council offices in Grantham in January.

Plans lodged by M W Willett Homes Ltd seek to convert the St Peter’s Hill building into 24 homes.

The former SKDC council offices on St Peters Hill. Photo: Banks Long and Co

Council staff are now based above the Savoy Cinema in the town in a bid to save taxpayers £300,000 a year in running costs.

During the pandemic the council had a blended approach of working from home and in-office, so no longer needed large premises. The office building was put on the market earlier this year, with the asking price available on application, and was marked as ‘under offer’ in July.

The 24 proposed flats would consist of 17 one-bedroom units designed for single occupancy, four one-bedroom flats designed for two people, and a trio of two-bedroom flats.