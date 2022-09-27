A building from the early 1900s is set to be demolished as a council makes a u-turn on plans for St Martin’s Park.

Work is well underway to clear the former Cummins Generator Technologies site in Barnack Road, Stamford. Several of the buildings have been dismantled to make way for new commercial premises and offices.

The development, which will be known as St Martin’s Park, will turn the former Cummins site - or Newage as it was known before 2006 - into an employment area with homes to be built on Burghley-owned farmland next door.

Within the original proposal South Kesteven District Council set out its plans to convert the ‘1904 building’ for commercial use.

This was in a bid to “maintain an important link with the site’s industrial past and help to ensure the development reflects the character of the local area.”

However, the council says this is ‘no longer a viable option’ due to the building, which was the oldest on the site, being in such ‘a poor structural condition’.

Developers say a significant part of it would need to be removed, due to its structural safety, and demolition of the surrounding buildings has revealed that the southern elevation is not actually the original.

Architects working on the scheme have advised the council that if the original building, which is not listed, was retained it would not meet up-to-date building regulations.

Instead the council is seeking permission from its planning committee to replace it with a modern building in exactly the same place and footprint, replicating the original design features.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con) said: “As the demolition work has progressed it has recently become apparent that, unfortunately, the original 1904 building has very few original features remaining, after it has been altered over many years of heavy industrial use.

“A rebuilt 1904 building will be fit for purpose and will be sustainable, minimising carbon dioxide emissions in construction and use. It will be future-proofed for generations to come and the look and feel of the building will be retained.

“I am disappointed that the building cannot be retained following recent information that has come to light as the demolition has progressed, however, with structural issues and so many alterations over the years which have damaged the design and integrity of the original building, we need to now ensure that what the developers build in its place replicates the look and feel of the building when it was originally built.”