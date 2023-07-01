A proposal has been submitted to demolish a village home and build 10 new houses behind it.

The Muller Property Group is seeking planning permission to demolish 25 The Green in Corby Glen and build 10 new homes.

If the development is successful, the site will be accessed from The Green where number 25 previously stood.

An impression of what the Corby Glen development could look like. Photo: Muller Property Group

The 10 new homes would be a mix of four and five bedroom properties, and would sit on a site of just over two acres.

The site itself has not been the subject of any previous planning applications.

There is agricultural land to the east, south and west of the site.