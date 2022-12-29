Parking will be improved in Stamford.

Currently South Kesteven District Council’s car parks only accept cash or payment via telephone call.

Coun John Dawson, a town and district councillor, said ‘the majority of complaints’ he gets from his shop customers are about the difficulty of parking in town as often the machines are broken or the call doesn’t go through to the operator.

Cattle Market car park in Stamford

He told a town council meeting that it ‘inhibits people’ coming into town.

Coun Dawson (Con) added: “Why don’t they take money and why when you phone does no-one answer the phone?”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con) said a new operator is set to be brought in to make parking easier.

“These difficulties are part of my frustrations but soon people will be able to tap their cards on the readers,” said Coun Cooke.

“The telephone customer services has increased capacity as we have had issues.”

Coun Dawson also raised concerns about people being unable to find parking spaces.

However, he was assured this would not be an issue for much longer as the Cattle Market car park, behind The Meadows, is being expanded.

South Kesteven District Council is set to buy the land from Stamford Endowed Schools next year after a three year delay due to the pandemic.

The extra 100 spaces will bring the council’s parking offering up to about 900 bays spread out across the six council-run pay and display car parks in the town.