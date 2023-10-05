Entrepreneurs and business professionals could benefit from plans to open a town centre hub.

Plans have been drawn up to convert offices into a licensed cafe and space for people to work, meet and eat.

The proposed facility would include hot desks and meeting rooms for rental and networking opportunities.

Efficient Portfolio in Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

Plans have been drawn up by the founder of Efficient Portfolio in Oakham, Charlie Reading,whose wealth management firm moved to Melton Road in 2017 following the closure of The White Lion pub.

Mr Reading has applied for permission to change the use of his ground floor office and is awaiting a decision from Rutland County Council.

The proposed opening times are 8am until 6pm on weekdays, 8am until 5pm on Saturdays and 9am until 2pm on Sundays. Three jobs would be created.