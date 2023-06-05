Plans have been lodged to knock down two town properties and replace them with new homes.

Former town councillor Steve Carroll has applied to replace Virginia Cottage, between Grand View Care Home and the old railway bridge in Uffington Road, Stamford, with three houses.

Robert Nisbett from Uffington has applied to knock down the house at 26a St Leonard’s Street, Stamford, and replace it with a new four-bedroom property.

Virginia Cottage off Uffington Road could be replaced by three new homes

Both applications to South Kesteven District Council are for full planning permission, and if granted would clear the way for work to start.

Stamford Town Council does not object to either of the plans in principle but has suggested only two homes are built at the Virginia Cottage site to prevent ‘overdevelopment’ of the plot.

Further details on the replacement of Virginia Cottage can be found by searching application number S23/0745 on the South Kesteven District Council website.

This two-bedroom house in St Leonard's Street could be demolished to make way for a four-bedroom house

A two-bedroom property in St Leonard's Street could be demolished and replaced with a four-bedroom house

The proposal in St Leonard’s Street is application number S23/0806.