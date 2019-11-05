Plant pots established by Stamford in Bloom have been smashed in Cheyne Lane, Stamford.

The first incident was reported at 12.30am on Friday (November 1) after a resident heard the sounds of pots smashing.

A second incident was reported at 5.47am on Sunday (November 3).

Cheyne Lane, Stamford

It's not the first time that the pots have been vandalised in Cheyne Lane; a similar incident was reported to police in August.

Anyone with information on the latest crimes should call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 6 of November 1 or incident 77 of November 3.

Car crime at The George Hotel.