Stamford in Bloom plant pots smashed in Cheyne Lane, Stamford
Published: 12:55, 05 November 2019
| Updated: 12:56, 05 November 2019
Plant pots established by Stamford in Bloom have been smashed in Cheyne Lane, Stamford.
The first incident was reported at 12.30am on Friday (November 1) after a resident heard the sounds of pots smashing.
A second incident was reported at 5.47am on Sunday (November 3).
It's not the first time that the pots have been vandalised in Cheyne Lane; a similar incident was reported to police in August.
Anyone with information on the latest crimes should call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 6 of November 1 or incident 77 of November 3.