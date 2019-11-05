Home   News   Article

Stamford in Bloom plant pots smashed in Cheyne Lane, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:55, 05 November 2019
 | Updated: 12:56, 05 November 2019

Plant pots established by Stamford in Bloom have been smashed in Cheyne Lane, Stamford.

The first incident was reported at 12.30am on Friday (November 1) after a resident heard the sounds of pots smashing.

A second incident was reported at 5.47am on Sunday (November 3).

Cheyne Lane, Stamford
Cheyne Lane, Stamford

It's not the first time that the pots have been vandalised in Cheyne Lane; a similar incident was reported to police in August.

Anyone with information on the latest crimes should call Stamford police on 101 quoting incident 6 of November 1 or incident 77 of November 3.

Car crime at The George Hotel.

Read more
CrimeStamford
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE