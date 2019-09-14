A plaque looks set to be erected in November to honour Stamford’s ‘big man’ Daniel Lambert.

The Daniel Lambert Society has gained planning permission from South Kesteven District Council to place the plaque at 50 High Street, St Martins, Stamford, where he died in 1809.

Leicester-born-and-raised Daniel was famous as Britain’s heaviest man, weighing 52 stones and 11 pounds (335kg).

Daniel Lambert portrait (16480359)

He died in what was then the Waggon and Horses before he was to put himself on show in Stamford as a public exhibit to make money. The 39-year-old was later buried in the then new St Martin’s churchyard.

Daniel Lambert Plaque (16208611)

Society chairman, Roger Street said he was very pleased approval had been given and he would visit Stamford from his Dorset home to start organising the unveiling of the bronze plaque.

Roger, who has written a book on the larger-than-life figure, told the Mercury: “I have the plaque and it looks magnificent. It’s all moving along very nicely.”

Daniel Lambert (16207807)

He added he expected the unveiling by Stamford Mayor Breda Griffin would take place in November.