Stamford's 'big man' Daniel Lambert to be remembered with plaque
A plaque looks set to be erected in November to honour Stamford’s ‘big man’ Daniel Lambert.
The Daniel Lambert Society has gained planning permission from South Kesteven District Council to place the plaque at 50 High Street, St Martins, Stamford, where he died in 1809.
Leicester-born-and-raised Daniel was famous as Britain’s heaviest man, weighing 52 stones and 11 pounds (335kg).
He died in what was then the Waggon and Horses before he was to put himself on show in Stamford as a public exhibit to make money. The 39-year-old was later buried in the then new St Martin’s churchyard.
Society chairman, Roger Street said he was very pleased approval had been given and he would visit Stamford from his Dorset home to start organising the unveiling of the bronze plaque.
Roger, who has written a book on the larger-than-life figure, told the Mercury: “I have the plaque and it looks magnificent. It’s all moving along very nicely.”
He added he expected the unveiling by Stamford Mayor Breda Griffin would take place in November.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.