Plaque unveiled to honour Stamford 'big man' Daniel Lambert

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 08:00, 22 October 2019
 | Updated: 17:36, 22 October 2019

A plaque has been unveiled to mark one of the heavyweights of Stamford history.

The Daniel Lambert Society performed the ceremony on Saturday with town mayor Breda Griffin at 50 High Street St Martin’s, where he died in 1809.

Leicester born-and-raised Daniel is famous as the heaviest man in England and weighed 52 stone 11lbs (335kg).

