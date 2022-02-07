Home   News   Article

New play equipment opens in Uffington alongside tree-planting for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:00, 07 February 2022

Villagers marked the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the opening of some new play equipment for children.

A crowd gathered on Sunday for the celebration, which included the planting of a ‘cardinal royal’ rowan tree next to the playground, off Bertie Lane, Uffington.

The tree had been blessed by Father Aran Beesley, rector of the Uffington Group of churches, and he also blessed the new play equipment.

