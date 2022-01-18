Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Children's play equipment being repaired at Stamford Recreation Ground

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 18 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Play equipment on Stamford Recreation Ground is currently cordoned off for repairs.

The work is being carried out by a specialist contractor for Stamford Town Council, which owns the equipment.

Coun Dave Dorson, chairman of the town council’s amenities committee, said repairs were delayed because of covid-related staff shortages.

Stamford Town Council owns the play equipment
Stamford Town Council owns the play equipment

The work will be completed with resurfacing under the equipment, and this is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

Equipment is being repaired at Stamford Recreation Ground
Equipment is being repaired at Stamford Recreation Ground
Repairs are expected to be finished by the end of January
Repairs are expected to be finished by the end of January
The contractor has been delayed by staff absences
The contractor has been delayed by staff absences
Education Politics Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE