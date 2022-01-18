Play equipment on Stamford Recreation Ground is currently cordoned off for repairs.

The work is being carried out by a specialist contractor for Stamford Town Council, which owns the equipment.

Coun Dave Dorson, chairman of the town council’s amenities committee, said repairs were delayed because of covid-related staff shortages.

The work will be completed with resurfacing under the equipment, and this is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

