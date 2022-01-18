Children's play equipment being repaired at Stamford Recreation Ground
Published: 10:00, 18 January 2022
Play equipment on Stamford Recreation Ground is currently cordoned off for repairs.
The work is being carried out by a specialist contractor for Stamford Town Council, which owns the equipment.
Coun Dave Dorson, chairman of the town council’s amenities committee, said repairs were delayed because of covid-related staff shortages.
The work will be completed with resurfacing under the equipment, and this is expected to be finished by the end of the month.