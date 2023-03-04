Ruth Ellis play at Stamford Arts Centre is presented by Stamford Shoestring Theatre
A drama about the last woman to be hanged in Britain takes the stage in Stamford next week.
The Thrill of Love tells the story of Ruth Ellis a working mum who meets a wealthy racing driver,
falls in love, but lets her passion become an obsession.
Her dream of fame comes but not in the way she imagines, and facing a murder charge she pleads ‘not guilty’ and shows no remorse.
Stamford Shoestring Theatre has adapted Amanda Whittington’s drama for the Stamford Arts Centre stage in a five-night run from Tuesday (March 7), which includes a performance on International Women’s Day on Wednesday.
Performances begin at 7.45pm.
Tickets £12 (£10) from stamfordartscentre.com or the box office on 01780 763203.