A drama about the last woman to be hanged in Britain takes the stage in Stamford next week.

The Thrill of Love tells the story of Ruth Ellis a working mum who meets a wealthy racing driver,

falls in love, but lets her passion become an obsession.

Her dream of fame comes but not in the way she imagines, and facing a murder charge she pleads ‘not guilty’ and shows no remorse.

The Thrill of Love tells the story of Ruth Ellis. Photo: Larry Wilkes Photography

Stamford Shoestring Theatre has adapted Amanda Whittington’s drama for the Stamford Arts Centre stage in a five-night run from Tuesday (March 7), which includes a performance on International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Performances begin at 7.45pm.

Tickets £12 (£10) from stamfordartscentre.com or the box office on 01780 763203.