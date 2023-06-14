A children’s playground has been closed after equipment was damaged in a fire.

It is thought the blaze at College Close in Stamford was started deliberately.

Firefighters from Stamford and Bourne attended the scene at around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon. They were able to stop the fire from spreading but several pieces of play equipment were damaged along with the flooring, wooden fencing and a conifer hedge.

The park is closed following the fire.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and has been recorded as a crime of arson.”

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 quoting incident 268 of June 13.

The play area is managed by South Kesteven District Council, which says it will remain closed while officers assess the damage.

Play equipment was ruined in the blaze.

Cabinet member for leisure and culture Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “This fire is believed to have been caused deliberately and we will be working in partnership with the fire service and police to establish the cause and what repair work is necessary.

“Our neighbourhoods staff are taking positive, proactive action by increasing antisocial behaviour patrols in the area.

“We do, of course, condemn the actions of those involved in this disruptive and criminal act and would ask anyone with information to contact Lincolnshire Police.”

