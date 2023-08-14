A children’s playground that was set alight remains in a state of disrepair during the summer holidays.

Fire took hold in a park off College Close in Stamford on June 13.

Firefighters from Stamford and Bourne were able to prevent it from spreading but heat had already damaged the playground surface, fencing and a conifer hedge when they arrived.

College Close Play Area is locked up

The council subsequently padlocked the playground gates and two months later no repairs have been carried out.

Neighbour Rachel Roffe described the area as looking “like a bomb site” because nearby trees have been felled and weeds have grown through the playground surface through lack of use.

She has contacted the council’s chief executive, Karen Bradford, asking when repairs will be made and the park reopened to children.

The swings have been removed

Eliza Johnstone also lives near the playground and said: “It was quite well used and my sister used to go there when she was younger. It’s been a shame that it has been shut for this long.”

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "We are aware of the condition of the play area at College Close and getting it back to its original condition for children to enjoy is a priority for us.

“We are awaiting delivery of specific parts and as soon as we receive these, we can start work."

Grass and weeds are growing through the play surface because it is not being used

The equipment is out of bounds

