A new village play area has opened after years of fundraising - but there is still more to be done.

A playground in a field in Edith Weston, named by residents as Tommy’s Close, is now open to children.

Three acres of land was put into a trust in 1932 so it could benefit the community and has had play and sports equipment on it in the past.

Ukrainian refugee Mariia enjoys the new playground

Most recently a park was built by a group of residents around the time of the millennium but it was condemned in 2019 as it was ‘rotten and dangerous’.

Since then the Edith Weston Recreation Ground, a registered charity, has been campaigning and fundraising for a new playground.

Anne Donaldson, trustee, said ‘it is such a relief’ to see the facility complete.

Arianna Jones likes the new swing

“They now have a space and something to do,” she added.

“There was nowhere for children to go, all they could do was hang around the streets.

“Now after school a lot of children come to play basketball and football.

“One child said before she goes to bed she has to come here to have a play on the swings.”

Artem, who came to Edith Weston from Ukraine, likes the play area

The park includes two swings for toddlers and children and a climbing frame with slides as well as a football pitch and basketball hoop.

Headteacher of Edith Weston Primary School Penny Rawlings has been hearing a lot about the park from pupils and visited it for the first time on Friday (September 29).

“It is wonderful to have this space for the local community,” she said.

A basketball court has been built

“It is a nice and safe place for children to play.”

Price increases pushed the project up to more than £100,000, which was donated by villagers, the owners of Rutland Nursery in Manton, the Ministry of Defence and waste management company Augean .

With the cost of maintaining and insuring the playground totalling to £4,500 each year, the fundraising work is not over.

A Christmas fair will be held in the village hall on November 25 from 10.30am to 3pm to raise money.

Layton Jones in the tunnel his dad Dean built at the playground

The group continues to appeal for donations which can be made by emailing tommysclose@edithweston.com.