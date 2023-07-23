The young and old joined together for a playgroup at a care home.

Children from Ketton Playschool were welcomed to Chater Lodge care home in the village for an intergenerational playgroup on Wednesday last week (July 12).

Care home residents were able to join in with the children for music, games and activities which included traditional nursery rhymes.

Children from Ketton Nursery visited Chater Lodge

The catering team at the care home provided a selection of healthy snacks on the day, including hand cut fruits and vegetables.

General manager, Zoe Postgate of Chater Lodge, said: “We invited the group to the home as a way to support the carers who visit our home who have young children, and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors.

“If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

