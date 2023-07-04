A playing field is not a vandalism hotspot.

That was according to the members of Oakham Town Council who discussed Cutts Close at a meeting on Wednesday (June 28).

However, measures are going to be taken to minimise the risk of crime-related activities there following a request from Coun Joyce Lucas.

A meeting of Oakham Town Council on June 28, 2023

Coun Lucas had written to members of the recreation and planning committee, saying: “Many years ago I walked Cutts Close with the police to identify how Oakham Town Council could reduce the vandalism in the area. It was suggested that the shrubbery around the bandstand be removed and the area grassed, as young people were hiding in the bushes to smoke. It was also suggested that the seats at the shelter should be removed.

“My suggestion would be to remove the seats and build outwards to the footprint and no further. Add two new seats in open areas where the police can easily identify problems. The bird boxes need to be replaced. All bird boxes to be cleaned each year, after the new brood have fledged.”

Chairman of the committee, Coun Adam Lowe, responded by saying: “I have spoken to the police about Cutts Close and they do not consider it to be a particular crime hot spot, compared to the activities taking place on Centenary Fields and Princess Avenue.

“However, we note Coun Lucas’ concerns and will instruct the maintenance team to look after the shrubbery better, cutting it back and mowing the grass and thinning the bushes. We will also look into relocating the seats at the shelter if possible, but I don’t think we should brick-up the sides as Coun Lucas suggests. We will also take a look at the bird boxes.”

