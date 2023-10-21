October 10 was Animal Road Accident Awareness Day, writes Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

It is reported that 630 cats are hit on the roads every day and 25 per cent of these accidents are fatal. Many other wild animals are also hit. There are 100,000 reported daily accidents involving badgers, deer, birds and hedgehogs.

On many occasions, particularly at night time, accidents are difficult to avoid.

A deer fawn stares cautiously before crossing the road. Photo: istock

So what can we do? There are areas where animals cross frequently. It is important to drive cautiously in general and particularly in these areas. There are often warning signs in the areas most likely to be affected and obviously these need to be observed. Stay alert and ready to respond. If you see an injured animal you should advise the local wildlife rescue or animal control service.

My regular route from home in Aslackby to the kennels in Bourne takes me along the A15. It has not been unusual to see a dead deer laying at the side of the road. South Kesteven District Council has a service to report dead animals so they can be removed.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

The 1988 Road Traffic Act states that you must report to the police accidents involving dogs, horses, cattle/cows, pigs and goats. You are required to report to the police on 101 even if the dog flees the scene. Although there is no legal requirement, the police encourage drivers to ascertain the owner of cats involved in accidents, so at least the cat is given the very best chance if it has survived the initial hit.

So the message is, drive carefully and avoid trouble.