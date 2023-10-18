A cyclist has called for better-designed bike racks to be installed in a town centre after twice getting her bike trapped.

Mary Cade had to abandon her bike and return for it the next day after it got locked to another in Stamford High Street.

She says the racks next to St Michael’s Churchyard have an “unnecessarily complicated” design which is a headache for cyclists who want to park up knowing they’ll be able to retrieve their bike again.

Mary Cade has called for better designed bike racks in Stamford Town Centre

Mary, who lives in Ketton, said: “Stamford needs to encourage more people to cycle and feel they can leave their bikes easily and centrally.

“More people are using electric bikes which tend to be heavier and wider and they would be easier to lock up if the racks were simple and more widely spaced.

“The bike props on these are too close together and the situation isn’t helped by the position of the fish stall which prevents bikes getting in from one side.”

Mary approached Stamford Town Council with her complaint which noted that the High Street racks are the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council. A letter will be sent to the county council asking for a resolution.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: "We are very open to hearing about any issues residents have with any aspect of travel in our county. As a result of these points raised, we'll assess this situation and explore possible solutions for the future."