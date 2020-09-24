People in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings asked to act responsibly
Published: 10:22, 24 September 2020
| Updated: 10:26, 24 September 2020
New rules to curb the spread of coronavirus mean pubs and bars across the area now have to close at 10pm.
Meanwhile, people have been told once again to work from home where possible, and are banned from gathering in groups of more than six.
Gary Stewart, inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said he and his team are set to ensure these rules are adhered to.