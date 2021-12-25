A blood donor has given his 160th pint - and is urging people to make it their 2022 resolution to give the gift of life too.

Leslie Rowley has set himself the challenge donating 200 pints of blood by the time he is 90 years old.

With a little under 10 years to give 40 more pints, Leslie is also calling for other people in the Stamford and Rutland area to make a blood donation their Christmas gift to the community, and a new year resolution that will cost them nothing.

“I’m encouraging people to sign up and go along to give blood.

“It is something that helps other people who are poorly or injured and it doesn’t hurt at all.

“I have been talking to an organiser of the Good Neighbour Scheme in Ketton, where I live, to help promote the blood donor scheme locally.

“People can give blood at Ketton Sports and Community Centre and at Borderville in Ryhall Road, Stamford.”

Mr Roley gave his 160th pint of blood earlier this month at a donor session in Peterborough. He was told this week it was used at the University College Hospital, London, which treats children with cancer.

Mr Rowley is due to give his next pint of blood in March. He currently donates blood four times a year and is keen for younger people to sign up now, so they can become lifelong donors.

There are eight blood types and donors find out theirs after making a first blood donation.

Leslie has O rhesus D negative blood (O-), which can be given to people with any of the four main blood groups.

In his time giving blood he has received plenty of recognition from the national blood donor service, including a glass decanter, a glass plate and medals.

For his part, he always takes the team at the blood donor sessions some treats to keep them going, with a favourite being Bramley apple pie.

Blood donor sessions are due to take place in the new year at:

Borderville Sports Centre in Ryhall Road, Stamford

Bourne Corn Exchange in Abbey Road, Bourne

Northborough Village Hall in Cromwell Close

Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane, Ketton

Rutland Showground in Oakham and at Oakham School.

People should register beforehand - a process that involves answering a few simple questions.

To register to give blood call 0300 123 23 23 or visit the website www.blood.co.uk