Displays of magnificent flowers, garden produce and cookery could be seen at Stamford Horticultural Society's 59th summer show,

Held on Saturday (August 20) at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, it marked a return to a ‘live’ event following virtual shows during the pandemic.

Summer’s heatwave and dry conditions meant a challenging horticultural year, but the show was a success, with 35 people submitting more than 250 entries into 60 classes, comprising flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery and photography.