There's plenty going on over the bank holiday weekend in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, August 25

Peterborough Beer Festival - midday to 3pm, £2. 3pm to 11pm, £6. Peterborough Embankment, PE1 1EF (also tomorrow).

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 26. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Sense of Place: midday to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. An exhibition of work by 11 artists open Tuesdays to Sundays until August 30.

Quiz night - 7pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Six per team maximum. £2 entry fee per person. Cash prize for the winning team.

Wistow Maze open - Three miles of pathways in maze designed in the shape of a ‘green sea turtle’, and a quiz trail. Open daily until September 3. Times and admission charges at www.wistow.com

Saturday, August 26

Wansford Show - midday to 5.30pm. Features live music, food and drink, traditional games, classic cars and bikes, over 40 local craft stalls, and a traditional marquee full of entries of vegetables, flowers, cakes, photos, art and crafts. Toy pet show for children. Entry is £5, under 16s go free.

Summer fine food market - 10am - 4pm, Burghley House, Stamford. Featuring 45 quality food producers in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Free to enter.

Car boot sale- 11am-3pm, Rutland Showground. Adult entry £1, under 16s free. More information at www.rutlandcarboot.com.

Comedy night - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Tickets £12 in advance or £14 on the door. Tickets can be booked by ringing 01780 721507.

Whissendine Church flower festival - 10am-5pm. Free entry. Produce stalls and raffle. Refreshments available at the Village Hall.

Comedy night - 8pm start, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Josh Watmore, Erika Benning, Autumn Unwin and MC Ian Hayes are supporting British comedian of the year semi finalist Kevin Daniel, and the comical music duo The Boys From The All Night Chemist. Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door. Call 01780 721507.

Bulwick Horticultural Show - 2.30pm - 5pm, St Nicholas church, teas and stalls.

Deepin’ together charity fun day - 11am, Deepings Rugby Union FC, Spalding Road, Deeping St James. Crafts, tombola, cakes, family activities, charity football match. Proceeds to CPSL Mind.

Sunday, August 27

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Summer fine food market - 10am - 4pm, Burghley House, Stamford. Featuring 45 quality food producers in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Free to enter.

Stamford Car Show - 10am to 5pm, Stamford Meadows. More than 500 cars. 3.45pm Battle of Britain Flypast. Treasure hunt with sweets and medals for children. Entry tor show is free but donations on the gate are requested.

Water Newton Music Festival - Village Green, Water Newton, PE8 6LU. Featuring live music and DJ set, food including barbecue and bar. Raising money to support the Church of St Remigius. Adult tickets £15 and children under 12 free: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/water-newton-music-festival-tickets-623483033537

Teddy bears picnic - 11am to 5pm, Rockingham castle. Teddy bear trail around the estate and chance to meet Goldilocks and the three bears. Information at www.rockinghamcastle.com.

Beer festival - Griffin Inn, Bulby Road, Irnham.

Summer craft fair - 10am to 4pm, Woolsthorpe Depot (behind the Dirty Duck Pub, NG32 1NY). Barbecue, cakes, games and craft stalls. Hosted by the Grantham Canal Society.

Hats Funny Comedy presents "Castle Craics" - 7pm, Castle Inn, Castle Bytham. A mixture of brand new comics and circuit regulars all trying out some of their freshest material for you to enjoy. Free entry with cash donations gratefully received for acts.

Bulwick Horticultural Show - 1pm - 4pm, St Nicholas Church, teas and stalls.

King's Cliffe Heritage Centre - 2pm to 5pm, 27 Bridge Street, King's Cliffe (postcode PE8 6XH). Entry is free.

Bank Holiday Monday, August 28

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Take a trip on the Rutlander train and exhibition to mark 78th anniversary of liberation of Far Eastern Prisoners of War in 1945. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Summer fine food market - 10am - 4pm, Burghley House, Stamford. Featuring 45 quality food producers in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Free to enter.

Afternoon tea - 3pm to 5pm, garden, Swinstead Hall. Games, raffle, tombola. Raising funds for St Mary’s Church, Swinstead.

Langham Street Market - 10am - 3pm, Church Street and Village Hall, Langham. Stalls selling everything imaginable, classic vehicles, a fire engine, Morris dancing, children’s games at the church, refreshments, barbecue and all the usual village hall stalls: bric-a-brac; books; tombola and a grand raffle with cash and voucher prizes. Parking will be signposted.

Family fun day - Belvoir Castle. Live music, vintage games and arts and crafts. Food and drinks are available. More information at www.belvoircastle.com.

Stamford diversity festival - 11am to 6pm, Stamford Recreation Ground. World music, street art, food and drink. More details on facebook page.

Nassington and Yarwell garden society annual show - 12:30-5pm. Entry £2 and under 16s for free. Entertainment, crafts, dog show, and tombolas. Details can be found at www.nassington.org.uk/garden-show.

Beer Festival - Griffin Inn, Bulby Road, Irnham.

Weldon Village Fete - midday to 4pm, Weldon Cricket Club, NN17 3JP. Activities including; live music, dog show, vegetable show, inter-village tug of war and traditional games, dinosaurs, Weldon Amateur Theatre School performance, Zumba and Yoga demo, circus workshop, Face painting and glitter tattoos, Balloon modelling, Vikings - archery/axe throwing, Corby model railway ride, coconut shy, bouncy castles, WWII vehicles, Corby Fire engine attending, 45 stalls including-crafts, books, dog treats, gifts and food stalls.

King's Cliffe Heritage Centre - 2pm to 5pm, 27 Bridge Street, King's Cliffe (postcode PE8 6XH). Entry is free.

Wednesday, August 30

Funtopia - 11.30am to 5.30pm, Stamford Recreation Ground. A fun-packed children's festival for under 10s. Admission £10 per child on the gate.

Thursday, August 31

Burghley Horse Trials Dressage - 7.30am - 6.30pm, Burghley Park, Stamford, PE9 3JY. Tickets from £27 in advance for 13s+, parking £15 per vehicle, programme £8. One carer enters free if accompanied by a paying disabled adult. Box office (9am to 5pm, Mon-Fri) 01780 752131 or online at burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Carvery lunch - midday, Mulberry Tree Farm, Hampton PE7 8QH. Cost as per menu. Please contact Jenny on 07788 534290. Open to all, booking essential. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows.

Friday, September 1

Burghley Horse Trials Dressage - 7.30am - 6.30pm, Burghley Park, Stamford, PE9 3JY. Tickets from £27 in advance for 13s+, parking £15 per vehicle, programme £8. One carer enters free if accompanied by a paying disabled adult. Box office (9am to 5pm, Mon-Fri) 01780 752131 or online at burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Jazz in the Village - 8pm (doors 7.30pm), Market Overton Village Hall, Main Street. Tickets £12, accompanied under 16s free, from Market Overton Village Shop or 01572 767948. Licensed bar - cash only.