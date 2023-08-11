There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, August 11

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 12; August 21 to 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Wistow Maze open - Three miles of pathways in maze designed in the shape of a ‘green sea turtle’, and a quiz trail. Open daily until September 3. Times and admission charges at www.wistow.com

Pathways - 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, Gallery, Maiden Lane, Stamford. A contemporary arts exhibition featuring work by Ian Bibby, Terry Beard, and Stephen Murfitt. Runs until August 19.

Sense of Place: midday to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. An exhibition of work by 11 artists open Tuesdays to Sundays until August 30.

Saturday, August 12

Firefighters’ charity car wash - 9am to midday, Stamford Fire Station, 68 New Cross Road. Donations to The Firefighters Charity and Royal British Legion.

Live Wire The AC/DC Show - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £23 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

A Midsummer’s Nights Dream by Lincolnshire Youth Ballet - 1pm and 6pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £14/£12 concs: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

An evening with Professor Francis Pryor - A Fenland Garden - 7pm (doors 6.15pm), The Old Town Hall, Bourne. In collaboration with Bourne Bookshop. Francis’ book will be available to buy and the licensed bar will be open. Proceeds to Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. Tickets £12 from bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Streetfood Saturdays, midday to 9pm, The Meadows, Stamford. Street food traders, pop-up bars, DJs, live music. Details https://www.facebook.com/CorbyStreetfoodFridays/

Queen and 21st Century Abba tributes - 6pm at Rockingham Castle. Adults £27.50, children/students £19.80. www.rockinghamcastle.com

Wittering inflatable village - 11am to 6pm until August 13, Wittering Sports and Social Club. Wristbands £8. Food and face painting available.

Murder on the Railway - 6:30pm, Nene Valley Railway. Travel through the Nene Valley with wine and a grazing box. Book tickets at www.nvr.org.uk

Summer concert - 3pm, The White House, Fen Road, Dunsby PE10 0UE. The Wednesday Singers present ‘Trees’, a concert of songs, verse and humour celebrating trees followed by tea and homemade cakes. £10 (under 16s free) booking essential on 01778 440234 or pamelaoldreive@yahoo.co.uk. Proceeds to All Saints' Church, Dunsby.

Memory walk - meet from 9am (walk starts 10am) at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne for a 10-mile walk stopping at The Five Bells pub, Morton (arrival midday - bookings for lunch available), and The Wishing Well, Dyke (2.30pm). There will be guest speakers at both pubs. Shorter walk options available. If weather forecast is poor, call The Cedars on Friday: 01778 421555. An alternative date is September 2.

Coffee morning - 10am to 11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church hall. Tea, coffee, hot sausage rolls, bric a brac, jigsaws, raffle. All welcome.

Bake for Heroes - 12pm till 4pm, The Red Lion, 14 South Street, Bourne. Raffle, games, refreshments, children’s fancy dress, live Premiership football, DJ Trevor Jacobs. Auction of sports items, jewellery and more. If you enjoy baking, bring cakes to donate. Organised by former Scots Guards soldier Adrian Pearson in aid of Help for Heroes charity.

Sunday, August 13

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Diesel Driver for a Fiver. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Art Pop-Up free arts and crafts event - The Shack in Recreation Ground Road, Stamford from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Horticultural and handicrafts show - 2pm – 4pm, Easton on the Hill Village Hall and Garford School hall. Schedules available from the show chairman marioncutforth@btinternet.com

Elephant hunt - 2pm to 4pm, Bourne Community Orchard off Beech Avenue, Bourne. £1 per chance to find an elephant to keep. All children to be accompanied by an adult. Drinks and booklets available.

Artisan market at The Barnsdale- 11am to 3pm, The Barnsdale hotel in Exton. Food, gifts and homewares.

Monday August 14

As You Like It - 7.45pm (August 14 to 19. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Children’s crafts (0-8 years) - 9.30am - 10.30am and 11am to midday, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church St. Market Deeping. PE6 8AN. Must be pre booked. Email sarah.hitchcock@oddfellows.co.uk or phone 01778 342006. Cost: Under 1 yr free, £2 per child. Includes adult and child refreshments. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Field to Fork Week begins - Sacrewell. Activities like butter making and scavenger hunts for adults and kids. Information at www.sacrewell.org.uk

Stamford Flower Club - 6pm for 7pm start, Stamford Methodist Church, Barnhill, Stamford PE9 2AE. If you love flowers or gardening then come along to a flower arranging demonstration. Demonstrator Stephanie Laing creates at least five large, imaginative, floral arrangements on the theme of ‘Colour and Me’ . She will tell anecdotes and offer top tips. Win an arrangement in the raffle. Video screen to enhance detail. Refreshments. Membership not required £6. No need to book. Contact karenlelawrie@icloud.com

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Tuesday, August 15

The Deepings Flower Club Meet at Priory Church Hall, Deeping St James, 7pm for 7.30pm, Tea and coffee, raffle of all the arrangements. This month's demonstration by Lynne Sharpe, 'car boot collection'- sounds like some interesting containers! Visitors very welcome £6.

Wednesday, August 16

Friendship lunch at the Crown Inn in Surfleet. Meet 12.30pm. Contact Christine for further details on 07714 096801. Open to all members of Nene and Welland Oddfellows, booking essential, non-members very welcome.

‘A Rainbow of Colours’ summer crafts - 10:30am and 2pm, Rutland County Museum. £2.50 per child (under 4s free), first come first served.

Thursday, August 17

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

The Gathering - 4pm until dusk, Greetham Community Centre. Vintage cars and bikes. Bar and food available.

Friday, August 18

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until August 19. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Domino drive - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £1.50.

Rutland music festival - Rutland Showground. Music acts, fun fair, bar and food. More info on Facebook.

Horticultural society summer show - 2pm to 4pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford. Tim Walker from Walkers Books will present prizes at 4pm.