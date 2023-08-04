There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Friday, August 4

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until August 5; then August 14 to 19. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Kev F’s Comic Masterclass - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £15 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Pathways - 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, Gallery, Maiden Lane, Stamford. A contemporary arts exhibition featuring work by Ian Bibby, Terry Beard, and Stephen Murfitt. Runs until August 19.

Saturday, August 5

Gaming open day - 9am - 5pm, Pepper’s, High Street, Oakham. First anniversary celebration of Oakham Board Game and Roleplaying Club. Free admission but donations for Pepper’s welcome.

Nibble and natter -10am to midday, Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Stalls to include books, raffle and refreshments. Proceeds to Bourne Abbey Church.

Preston Ridlington and Wing Flower and Produce Show - 3pm, Preston Village Hall. Admission adults £1, children free. Teas and raffle.

Napoleonic weekend - 11am to 4pm (and Sunday), Belvoir Castle. Battle re-enactments, uniforms and weaponry. Adults £18, children (aged 4-16) £9, family (2 adults, 3 children) £49.

Sunday, August 6

Deepings Raft Race - 11am and 2pm, Bridge Street, Deeping St James. Fifty rafts in theme ‘sporting heroes’ racing up the river in six race categories. Includes funfair and stalls. www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

Summer funday - 12pm to 4pm, Rutland Farm Park, Uppingham Road, Oakham. Activities, stalls and hedgehog rescue.

Jill’s Charity Pony and Dog Show - 10am pony show, 2pm dog show. Burrough Road, Somerby.

King's Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm, Village Hall, Eagle Lane (PE8 6XD). Scones, cakes and tea and coffee. Books and jams on sale.

Monday, August 7

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 12; August 21 to 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Develop your public speaking skills. Free.

Kids summer yoga tribe - 9.30am to 3.30pm, Waltham. For ages 5-11. To register and for more information email: helen@hdyoga.co.uk or call 07710226461

Tuesday, August 8

Business meeting - 10.30am, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. Free to attend and open to all members of Nene and Welland Oddfellows. Further details from Karen on 01778 342006.

Wednesday, August 9

Go Green Summer Crafts - 10.30am and 2pm, Rutland County Museum. £2.50 per child (under 4s free). Places on first come, first served basis.

A crafty cuppa – 10am, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street. PE6 8AN. Bring along your own craft project for a cuppa and natter with like-minded friends.Contact Janice to book on 01778 560059 as spaces are limited. Open to all.

Sense of Place: midday to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. An exhibition of work by 11 artists open Tuesdays to Sundays until August 30.

Kids summer yoga tribe - 9.30am to 3.30pm, Braunston. For ages 5-11. To register and for more information email: helen@hdyoga.co.uk or call 07710226461

Thursday, August 10

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival - Rutland Showground, Oakham. Nearly 3,000 handlers and their dogs, from 12 countries, will put their best paw forward at the renowned agility competition. The festival will see competitions across four dog size categories, 18 rings and 200 classes. Parking £5, free entry. Runs until Sunday, August 13. Visit https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk/iaf for details

A Midsummer Night’s Dream the Musical - 6pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Tickets £15 adults, £10 children. www.grimsthorpe.co.uk

Friday, August 11

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 12; August 21 to 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Saturday, August 12

Firefighters’ Charity Car Wash - 9am to midday, Stamford Fire Station, 68 New Cross Road. Donations to The Firefighters Charity and Royal British Legion.

Live Wire The AC/DC Show - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £23 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

A Midsummer’s Nights Dream by Lincolnshire Youth Ballet - 1pm and 6pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £14/£12 concs: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

An Evening with Professor Francis Pryor - A Fenland Garden - 7pm (doors 6.15pm), The Old Town Hall, Bourne. In collaboration with Bourne Bookshop. Francis’ book will be available to buy and the licensed bar will be open. Proceeds to Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. Tickets £12 from bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Streetfood Saturdays, midday to 9pm, The Meadows, Stamford. Street food traders, pop-up bars, DJs, live music. Details https://www.facebook.com/CorbyStreetfoodFridays/

Queen and 21st Century ABBA tributes - 6pm at Rockingham Castle. Adults £27.50, children/students £19.80. www.rockinghamcastle.com

Wittering inflatable village - 11am to 6pm until August 13, Wittering Sports and Social Club. Wristbands £8. Food and face painting available.

Murder on the Railway - 6:30pm, Nene Valley Railway. Travel through the Nene Valley with wine and a grazing box. Book tickets at www.nvr.org.uk

Summer concert - 3pm, The White House, Fen Road, Dunsby PE10 0UE. The Wednesday Singers present ‘Trees’, a concert of songs, verse and humour celebrating trees followed by tea and homemade cakes. £10 (under 16s free) booking essential on 01778 440234 or pamelaoldreive@yahoo.co.uk. Proceeds to All Saints' Church, Dunsby.

Memory Walk - meet from 9am (walk starts 10am) at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne for a 10-mile walk stopping at The Five Bells pub, Morton (arrival midday - bookings for lunch available), and The Wishing Well, Dyke (2.30pm). There will be guest speakers at both pubs. Shorter walk options available. If weather forecast is poor, call The Cedars on Friday: 01778 421555. An alternative date is September 2.

Sunday, August 13

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Diesel Driver for a Fiver. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Art Pop-Up free arts and crafts event - The Shack in Recreation Ground Road, Stamford from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Horticultural and handicrafts show - 2-4pm, Easton on the Hill Village Hall and Garford School Hall. Schedules available from the show chairman marioncutforth@btinternet.com

Elephant hunt - 2pm to 4pm, Bourne Community Orchard off Beech Avenue, Bourne. £1 per chance to find an elephant to keep. All children to be accompanied by an adult. Drinks and booklets available.