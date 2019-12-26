Stamford Arts Centre cinema is continuing its 25th birthday celebrations with a packed programme of films.

Films being shown include:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG), starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, on Friday, December 27, at 11am. Following Disney’s 2014 original Jolie reprises her role of the much misunderstood witch whose daughter is now planning to marry a human prince.

Luce (15), starring Tim Roth and Octavia Spencer, on Saturday, December 28, at 5pm, . The adoptive parents of an A-star student are confronted with an uncomfortable new image of their idolised son in this affecting, mystery drama.

La Belle Epoque (15), starring Daniel Auteuil and Fanny Ardant, on Monday, December 30, at 5pm. A quintessential French film that dazzled at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. An ageing cartoonist is given the opportunity to revisit his past, fall in love again, and save his marriage.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A), starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, on Monday, December 30, at 8pm, and Tuesday, December 31, at 2pm. This film encapsulates the drama of a car designer and a racing driver breaking the laws of both physics and big business at the Le Mans racetrack in 1966.

An American in Paris. A streamed performance on Saturday, December 28, at 8pm, and Sunday, December 29, at 2pm.