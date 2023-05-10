Options available for people seeking mental health support will be made clearer thanks to events happening next week.

As part of Mental Health Week (May 15 to 20) there will be talks and information at Stamford Library in High Street.

On Monday (May 15) from 9.30am to 1pm Shani Storrie, community connector for the mental wellbeing charity MindSpace Stamford, will be able to match people to the resources, activities and experience they might need.

Philippa Tiffin from MindSpace

On Tuesday, Philippa Tiffin, volunteer coordinator for MindSpace Stamford, will explain ‘how to talk about mental wellbeing’ and at 11am information will be shared about The Five Ways to Wellbeing, which supports people in improving their lives through manageable steps.

At 1pm, memory mental health worker Kate Marshall and the team from Dementia Support South Lincolnshire will give people information on how to gain support locally, to help manage the condition in its early stages or as it progresses.

MindSpace continues to offer a range of activities that help people connect with others and improve their sense of wellbeing.

MindSpace Stamford is in Broad Street

These include ‘Grief Kind Space’ providing support for people who are experiencing feelings of loneliness through bereavement.

Citizens Advice is also available at MindSpace, with appointments available by emailing info@mindspacestamford.com or by phoning 07563 385273.

The following sessions are held at MindSpace, 39 Broad Street, Stamford, unless otherwise stated:

Tea and chat - Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 12.30pm to 2pm.

MindSpace holds gardening sessions at its garden off Uffington Road, Stamford

Gardening - Mondays 1pm to 4pm at the MindSpace Garden, Uffington Road South Allotments, PE9 2HD

After Work Wind Down - chat over a hot drink and cake, Mondays and Thursdays 5.30pm to 7pm.

Yoga - Mondays 7pm to 8pm, United Reform Hall, Broad Street, Stamford. Booking needed.

Mindfulness - Tuesdays 11am to 12pm.

Boxing for beginners - Tuesdays 10.15am to 10.55am and Thursdays, 6pm to 6.50pm at Impact Boxing, Unit 6, West Street Business Park, Stamford. Bookings needed.

Art for all - Tuesdays 12.30pm to 2pm. Materials supplied.

PeriMenoPlus+ - Tuesday, 7pm to 9.30pm. Guest speaker and a chance to chat about the menopause, perimenopause and all that goes with it.

Evening walk - Wednesdays 6.30pm to 7.30pm. A guided walk with history tour.

Gym - Wednesdays 12.30pm to 1.15pm at Frank Newbon's outdoor gym, Stamford Recreation Ground.

Safe Space LGBTQ+ - Wednesdays 7pm to 8pm.

Sketching - Wednesdays 10am to 11.30am.

Yoga, Thursdays 1pm to 2pm at the Unity Centre, West Street, Stamford PE9 2PR. Booking needed.

Makers group - learn a new craft or skill or share yours with others. Thursdays 2.45pm to 4.30pm.

Andy and Sarah lead the Couch to 5k on Fridays

Couch to 5k - Fridays, 9.30am to 10.15am at Stamford Rugby Club car park, Hambleton Road.

Chess - with hot drinks and cake. Saturdays 10am to 12pm.

To find out more about any of the activities, visit https://mindspacestamford.com/join-in/ or phone 07563 385273 or email info@mindspacestamford.com