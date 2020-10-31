Second lockdown confirmed by Boris Johnson as coronavirus cases rise
Published: 19:53, 31 October 2020
| Updated: 19:53, 31 October 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England in a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.
Everything bar essential shops, nurseries, universities and schools will shut for a month from Thursday, with only takeaways and deliveries permitted at pubs and restaurants.
There will be no mixing of people inside homes, except for childcare and other forms of support.