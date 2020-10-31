Home   News   Article

Second lockdown confirmed by Boris Johnson as coronavirus cases rise

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 19:53, 31 October 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England in a bid to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

Everything bar essential shops, nurseries, universities and schools will shut for a month from Thursday, with only takeaways and deliveries permitted at pubs and restaurants.

PM Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening, alongside Sir Patrick Vallance and Sir Chris Whitty
There will be no mixing of people inside homes, except for childcare and other forms of support.

