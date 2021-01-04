Boris Johnson is to make a televised address setting out new emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus in England, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said that the move was in response to the “rapidly escalating” numbers of infections following the emergence of the new variant.

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm. Picture by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

The statement, to be made at 8pm on Monday, will be followed by the recall of Parliament on Wednesday so MPs can debate the measures.