Boris Johnson to address nation at 8pm setting out new Covid controls for England
Published: 16:39, 04 January 2021
| Updated: 16:50, 04 January 2021
Boris Johnson is to make a televised address setting out new emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus in England, Downing Street has said.
A No 10 spokesman said that the move was in response to the “rapidly escalating” numbers of infections following the emergence of the new variant.
The statement, to be made at 8pm on Monday, will be followed by the recall of Parliament on Wednesday so MPs can debate the measures.