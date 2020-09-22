People will be told to 'work from home' while pubs and bars in Stamford, Rutland Bourne and the Deepings must shut at 10pm
Published: 08:33, 22 September 2020
| Updated: 08:35, 22 September 2020
Boris Johnson will tell people to work from home "if you can" in an address to the nation tonight.
He is also expected to reveal that pubs, bars and restaurants will close by 10pm every night from Thursday, while people will also be banned from ordering at the bar.
The Prime Minister is expected to announce the new advice this evening, as part of a raft of new restrictions to help tackle a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases .