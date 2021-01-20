The Prime Minister is said to be working on "top secret" plans to ease the UK's lockdown by Easter.

The plans could see millions of people allowed to see loved ones over the holiday, which falls on April 4.

While the government has outwardly said it's too early to know when the nation's third lockdown will end, Boris Johnson is reported to have tasked No. 10 officials with working on plans to undo the restrictions in time for April.