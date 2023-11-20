A new podcast aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women.

More Than A Woman features interviews with Rutland and Leicestershire women from all walks of life with a story to tell.

Hosted by Whissendine writer Tracy Dene-Powell and Melton fitness instructor Sarah Robb, it aims to inspire listeners and help them overcome challenges in their own lives.

Podcast presenters Tracey Dene-Powell and Sarah Robb

Tracey said: “I thought there must be lots of inspirational women out there with stories to tell which could help others. Women have the ability to support each other when the chips are down.”

Current episodes feature Rutland MP Alicia Kearns, fitness expert Rosemary Conley, transgender activist Katie Neeves, kickboxer Iman Barlow and young breast cancer patient Alice Greaves.

BBC newsreader Anne Davies has agreed to be interviewed for a future episode and Tracey is keen to recruit television presenter Julia Bradbury.

Tracey said: “More Than A Woman explores a wide range of topics, from trending issues to those that often go unspoken but are equally vital. The podcast is a tribute to the resilience and achievements of women, celebrating the strength and determination they bring to various aspects of life.”

To listen to the podcast visit www.anchor.fm/morethanawomanuk

Anyone interested in sharing their own story can email morethanawomanpodcastuk@gmail.com