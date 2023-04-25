A local podcaster interviewed his musical idol from across the pond.

Colsterworth resident, Rob Trevor, recently interviewed his musical idol Leslie Hunt, who began her career as a finalist on talent show, American Idol.

Leslie, who now fronts progressive-rock act District 97, joined Rob on his Grog 'n' Prog podcast and chatted with him on it about her time in the music-producing business.

Leslie Hunt, frontwoman of District 97.

Rob was also joined by co-hosts Steve Pilkington, former editor of the Classic Rock Society magazine, and by Michelle Goggin, former host of one the most prominent podcasts dedicated to the TV show LOST.

The episode finished with Leslie playing a song which lyrically relates to her daughter's autism, which Rob himself is on the spectrum of.

Later this year, when her band tours the UK, Rob said he hopes to fund her expenses to travel to the Grantham area for a follow-up recording of a few of her songs acoustically unplugged.

Rob said: "I was so excited when the musically-gifted Ms Hunt took me up on my broadcasting invite to her.

“She leads such a hectic lifestyle, including her solo work on top of her work with D97, that I thought she wouldn't even get to see my invitation offer to her because it would become lost in the more important requests to her.

“But she is, in fact, such a generous and humble reciprocator to the devotion to her of her fans and so always endeavours to find the time to accept our professional asks of her."

Rob continued to say that Leslie wasn't actually the first big name that he has interviewed on his podcast-radio show.

Other guests on it have consisted of William Mapother who played the role of baddie Ethan Rom in LOST, Mike Pinera of Blues Image/Iron Butterfly fame, Anne-Marie Helder of Mostly Autumn, Dave Foster of Big Big Train and Paul Menel who was once the frontman for the pioneering neo-prog-rock group named IQ.