Stamford's poet laureate to release Ukrainian anthology to help refugees
Published: 17:18, 20 July 2022
| Updated: 17:29, 20 July 2022
A poet laureate is translating a whole anthology into Ukrainian to support local refugees.
Stamford’s first youth poet laureate Daniel Paice, 20, is in the process of translating his anthology ‘Prevailed Hope’ into Ukrainian as a way to raise funds and welcome refugees to the town.
He said: “I am pleased that I am able to do something to help the families coming over from Ukraine, something that only I can do.