Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford's poet laureate to release Ukrainian anthology to help refugees

By Chloe Butler
-
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:18, 20 July 2022
 | Updated: 17:29, 20 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A poet laureate is translating a whole anthology into Ukrainian to support local refugees.

Stamford’s first youth poet laureate Daniel Paice, 20, is in the process of translating his anthology ‘Prevailed Hope’ into Ukrainian as a way to raise funds and welcome refugees to the town.

He said: “I am pleased that I am able to do something to help the families coming over from Ukraine, something that only I can do.

Human Interest Stamford Chloe Butler
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE